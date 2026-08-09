August 10, 2026

Son of Abubakar Shekau Reportedly Joins Boko Haram Ranks

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
Son of Former Boko Haram Leader Shekau Reportedly Ranks
Son of Former Boko Haram Leader Shekau Reportedly Ranks

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – The son of late Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau is reported to have joined the insurgent group, raising concerns about the potential revival of networks linked to his father, according to a Nigerian security analyst.

Okay News reported, citing security analyst Zagazola Makama, that Ibn Mohammed bin Shakau is believed to have entered the ranks of Boko Haram. Details regarding his specific role and activities have not been independently verified.

The report has drawn attention given his father’s central role in the insurgency in northeastern Nigeria. Abubakar Shekau assumed leadership of Boko Haram after the death of the group’s founder, Mohammed Yusuf, in 2009.

Under Shekau’s leadership, Boko Haram carried out numerous attacks targeting civilians, security personnel and government institutions across northeastern Nigeria and in parts of neighboring Chad, Cameroon, and Niger.

Shekau became widely known for frequent video statements in which he claimed responsibility for attacks, issued threats, and criticized governments.

He was reported killed in 2021 during clashes with fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a development that altered the dynamics among armed groups around the Lake Chad region.

The reported involvement of his son comes as Nigerian security forces and regional partners continue operations against armed groups active in the North-East and around the Lake Chad basin. Analysts note that further verification is needed to confirm the extent of Ibn Mohammed’s position within the group.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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