Today

South Africa Faults US Visa Curbs on Nationals

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Published
South Africa Faults US Visa Curbs on Nationals
South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa With US President Donald Trump.

JOHANNESBURG, South AfricaSouth Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation criticised the United States on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, over new visa restrictions imposed on some South African nationals.

Okay News reports that South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation issued a statement expressing concern over the restrictions announced on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The ministry said the decision appeared to be based on what it described as a mischaracterisation of South Africa’s domestic policies by fringe groups.

“We maintain that challenges in our bilateral relations with the USA can only be resolved by constructive engagement through state actors on both sides of the diplomatic channel, not unilateral acts,” the statement said.

The South African government said differences between the United States and South Africa should be addressed through diplomatic engagement rather than unilateral measures.

Corrections and tips
Recommendations

Recommended for you

Google Search

Prefer Okay News on Google

Google Preferred SourcesChoose Okay News, then return to this story.
Advertisement

About the author

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
Advertisement
Stay with Okay News

Follow Okay News

ChannelFollow on WhatsAppDirect story alerts, sharper updates, and easier sharing with your circle.Visual briefingsFollow on InstagramVisual updates, clips, and newsroom highlights.Reader appGet the appRead Okay News on your mobile device.
Your Okay News

Reader center