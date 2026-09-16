South Africa Faults US Visa Curbs on Nationals

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation criticised the United States on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, over new visa restrictions imposed on some South African nationals.

Okay News reports that South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation issued a statement expressing concern over the restrictions announced on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The ministry said the decision appeared to be based on what it described as a mischaracterisation of South Africa’s domestic policies by fringe groups.

“We maintain that challenges in our bilateral relations with the USA can only be resolved by constructive engagement through state actors on both sides of the diplomatic channel, not unilateral acts,” the statement said.

The South African government said differences between the United States and South Africa should be addressed through diplomatic engagement rather than unilateral measures.