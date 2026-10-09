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South Africa Withdraws Asylum Intake Directive After Office Strain

South Africa has withdrawn its September 28 asylum-intake directive and plans a replacement process to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
South African flag flying against a blue sky
South Africa’s national flag. File photo: Chris Eason

South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs said on October 9, 2026 that its director-general had withdrawn an asylum-intake directive after refugee reception offices were overwhelmed within days of its introduction.

The instruction, issued on September 28, concerned the intake of asylum-seeker applications following the Constitutional Court’s July 7 ruling in the Scalabrini of Cape Town matter.

Okay News reports that the department now plans a fresh process to determine how to comply with the court order through a sustainable operational approach. The withdrawal concerns the department’s intake instruction; it does not reverse the court’s judgment.

In its statement, the department said the directive had been an operational attempt to implement the ruling and had been issued without the knowledge of the home affairs minister or other political office-holders.

It denied claims that the decision was politically motivated and said it had opposed the underlying court case.

The department said reception-office operations had become overwhelmed, officials had been placed at risk and threats to public safety and order had emerged. These were the department’s stated reasons for reconsidering the intake arrangements.

“The Department reaffirms its respect for the judiciary and the rule of law,” it said.

The official statement gives no timetable for the replacement process.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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