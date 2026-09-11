South Korea and Iran Hold Middle East Security Talks

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SEOUL, South Korea — The foreign ministers of South Korea and Iran discussed the security of the Strait of Hormuz during a telephone call on September 11, 2026.

The ministry statement confirmed the discussion following requests from Tehran. Okay News reports that South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun spoke by phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to review recent military developments across the Middle East.

The communication occurred after United States President Donald Trump repeatedly requested military assistance from South Korea to secure energy transport routes in the region. South Korea previously dispatched a fact-finding team to assess conditions in the waterway but has not announced a decision regarding military deployment.

Officials in Tehran warned South Korea earlier in the week that any military involvement in the conflict would result in severe consequences.

Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has experienced severe disruption since hostilities involving the United States and Iran escalated on February 28, 2026.

The shipping corridor handles approximately 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports.