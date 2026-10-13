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South Korea’s Kospi Closes 5.46% Lower as Chip Shares Slide

South Korea’s Kospi closed 5.46% lower at 6,035.35 on October 13, its fifth losing session, as chip shares slid and foreign investors sold heavily.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Skyline and densely packed buildings in Seoul, South Korea.
Seoul, South Korea, on April 6, 2026. File photo: Artem Korolev/Pexels.

South Korea’s benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed 5.46% lower on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, as a sell-off in semiconductor shares extended its decline to a fifth trading session.

The index lost 348.89 points to finish at 6,035.35, according to Korea Exchange data.

Okay News reports that the exchange’s smaller-company Kosdaq index also fell, losing 1.43% to 837.03.

Foreign investors sold a net 4.51 trillion won, approximately US$3.35 billion, of shares on the main market, Yonhap reported. Institutions bought a net 1.69 trillion won, while individual investors purchased 2.23 trillion won.

Chip shares had suffered steep losses earlier in the session. Samsung Electronics was down 7.29% and rival SK Hynix had fallen 8.35% at 11:20 a.m. Seoul time, according to Yonhap’s earlier market report.

The exchange also briefly suspended program-selling orders during the morning. Yonhap reported that the five-minute “sidecar” measure began at 9:47:58 a.m. local time after Kospi 200 futures fell 5.08% from their previous close.

Under the exchange’s rules, the sidecar temporarily restricts program-trading orders following a sharp move in futures prices.

Declining shares outnumbered advancing shares 628 to 246, with turnover of 26.79 trillion won, Yonhap reported.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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