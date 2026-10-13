South Korea’s Kospi Closes 5.46% Lower as Chip Shares Slide

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South Korea’s benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) closed 5.46% lower on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, as a sell-off in semiconductor shares extended its decline to a fifth trading session.

The index lost 348.89 points to finish at 6,035.35, according to Korea Exchange data.

Okay News reports that the exchange’s smaller-company Kosdaq index also fell, losing 1.43% to 837.03.

Foreign investors sold a net 4.51 trillion won, approximately US$3.35 billion, of shares on the main market, Yonhap reported. Institutions bought a net 1.69 trillion won, while individual investors purchased 2.23 trillion won.

Chip shares had suffered steep losses earlier in the session. Samsung Electronics was down 7.29% and rival SK Hynix had fallen 8.35% at 11:20 a.m. Seoul time, according to Yonhap’s earlier market report.

The exchange also briefly suspended program-selling orders during the morning. Yonhap reported that the five-minute “sidecar” measure began at 9:47:58 a.m. local time after Kospi 200 futures fell 5.08% from their previous close.

Under the exchange’s rules, the sidecar temporarily restricts program-trading orders following a sharp move in futures prices.

Declining shares outnumbered advancing shares 628 to 246, with turnover of 26.79 trillion won, Yonhap reported.