South Korea Says Kim Jong Un Is Positioning Daughter as Potential Successor

Seoul, South Korea – South Korea’s intelligence agency believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has begun preparing his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, to eventually succeed him, raising the likelihood that she will inherit leadership of the isolated state.

According to lawmakers briefed by the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in Seoul, Ju Ae has now entered what officials describe as a “succession selection stage.” The assessment was shared with the media after a closed-door briefing, with South Korean politicians saying her public appearances and growing visibility suggest a deliberate effort to elevate her status.

Ju Ae, believed to be in her teens, first appeared publicly in 2022 during the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Since then, she has frequently accompanied her father to high-profile military and state events, including Armed Forces Day celebrations and visits to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun — the mausoleum of North Korea’s founding leaders. Reports indicate she may also attend or receive a formal role at an upcoming Workers’ Party congress, a move analysts say would significantly strengthen speculation about her succession.

Okay News reports that beyond succession signals, South Korea’s spy agency also revealed that Kim Jong Un is overseeing the development of a large submarine reportedly capable of carrying multiple submarine-launched ballistic missiles. The vessel is said to possibly be nuclear-powered, highlighting Pyongyang’s continued focus on expanding its strategic military capabilities.

While details about Ju Ae remain scarce, her steady presence alongside her father at major political and military events has fueled growing belief in Seoul that North Korea may be preparing for a rare fourth-generation leadership transition within the Kim dynasty.