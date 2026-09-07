South-South Governors Back Tinubu for 2027 at Calabar Summit

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CALABAR, Nigeria – The South-South Governors’ Forum has resolved to transform the oil-rich Niger Delta into an integrated economic powerhouse through regional rail connectivity, seaport modernization, and joint industrialization, while formally endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term ahead of the 2027 general elections, regional leaders announced in Calabar on Monday, September 7, 2026.

The high-level consultative session, held in the Cross River State capital, brought together state executives and development institutions across the geopolitical zone to fashion a cohesive framework for infrastructural expansion, environmental remediation, and shared security.

Okay News reports that the meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Forum and Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, alongside the host, Cross River State Governor Senator Bassey Edet Otu, and Akwa Ibom State Governor Pastor Umo Eno.

The governors of Delta, Edo, and Rivers states were represented by their respective deputies: Sir Monday John Onyeme, Rt. Hon. Dennis Idahosa, and Professor Ngozi Nma Odu.

The summit also featured strategic technical inputs from the leadership of the BRACED Commission (comprising Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo, and Delta), led by its Director-General, Ambassador Joe Keshi, as well as the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), headed by its National Chairman, Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali.

Presenting the resolutions of the communiqué on behalf of his colleagues, Governor Diri emphasized that the six states have resolved to overcome developmental fragmentation and harness their collective maritime, petroleum, gas, and agricultural resources under an actionable regional agenda.

“Our deliberations centred on the economic development of the South-South and on how to foster regional cooperation to advance the development of our region and its people,” Governor Diri stated, noting that the forum must be characterized by concrete implementation rather than routine declarations.

To ensure steady momentum, the governors agreed to institutionalize regular consultative engagements by meeting at least once every quarter, officially designating Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, as the host city for the next statutory session scheduled for November 6 to 8, 2026.

On the political front, the forum declared total alignment with the incumbent federal administration, affirming collective backing for the President’s re-election ambition.

“We also resolved and reaffirmed our total support and commitment to the re-election of our party’s candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, in the 2027 election,” Diri stated in the communiqué.

The governors further disclosed plans to lead a joint regional delegation to the State House in Abuja for direct bilateral engagements with President Tinubu on pressing socioeconomic concerns affecting the Niger Delta basin.

Top on the delegation’s agenda are requests for accelerated execution of arterial infrastructure projects—including the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, the East-West Road, and regional rail corridors—as well as expanding federal environmental remediation initiatives beyond the ongoing cleanup in Ogoniland, Rivers State, to address widespread ecological devastation across the littoral belt.

The forum commended Governor Bassey Otu and the government and people of Cross River State for hosting the regional summit and providing warm hospitality to delegates, expressing confidence that sustained collaboration will unlock long-term prosperity across the Niger Delta corridor.