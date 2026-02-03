South Sudan President Sacks Senior Aides for Naming Dead Man on Election Panel

South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir, has dismissed two senior aides following public embarrassment over the appointment of a deceased opposition figure to a national panel meant to oversee preparations for the country’s long-delayed elections. The controversial appointment, announced in a presidential order dated December 30, listed Steward Soroba Budia—who reportedly died five years ago—as a member of the panel.

The error quickly drew widespread ridicule after local media exposed the mistake, triggering mocking reactions across social media. In response, the presidency announced the removal of Press Secretary David Amour Major and Valentino Dhel Maluet, the chief administrator at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, without giving official reasons for their dismissal.

In a statement posted on President Kiir’s official Facebook page, the presidency said the two officials had been “relieved of their duties” while thanking them for their service. Okay News learnt that the move was seen as an attempt to contain the fallout from what many described as a glaring administrative failure within the president’s office.

Amour later claimed that the presidency relied on names submitted by external stakeholders and admitted that proper verification was not carried out. The incident comes amid growing uncertainty over South Sudan’s planned elections, which have been repeatedly postponed as the country continues to face political instability, armed conflict, and a deep humanitarian crisis.