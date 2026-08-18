Sowore Criticises NDLEA Over Destruction of Edo Cannabis Farms

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BENIN CITY, Nigeria – Human rights activist and African Action Congress presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore criticised the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, for destroying cannabis farms in Edo State and called for the legalisation and regulation of the crop in Nigeria.

Okay News reports that Omoyele Sowore faulted the anti-narcotics agency in a social media post on X for destroying economically viable crops while the nation faces poverty, urging the federal government to harness the medicinal and industrial potential of the plant.

“It is idiotic @ndlea_nigeria wake up, put on uniforms, march into farms, and set economically viable crops worth millions of dollars ablaze while your country is drowning in multidimensional poverty,” Omoyele Sowore said. “Stop destroying cannabis farms. Stop wasting enormous economic opportunities in the name of a failed and outdated policy.”

“Legalize and properly regulate cannabis. Invest in research, harness its legitimate medicinal and industrial potential, create jobs, generate revenue, and build an industry Nigerians can benefit from,” Omoyele Sowore said. “You cannot burn your way out of poverty, foolish people.”

The Edo State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency destroyed two cannabis plantations with an estimated yield of 4,628.9 kilogrammes and arrested 10 suspected drug traffickers in separate operations across Edo State. The Edo State Commander of the agency, Mitchell Ofoyeju, disclosed the figures on Monday, August 17, 2026, noting that the operations followed operational orders from the agency’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa.

The first cannabis farm, located at Ugboku, Igbanke Forest, in the Orhionmwon Local Government Area, measured 0.699792 hectares with an estimated yield of 1,749.26 kilogrammes, leading to the arrest of 40-year-oldAgholor Elebojie. A second farm measuring 1.151889 hectares had an estimated yield of 2,879.7225 kilogrammes, where officers also recovered two bags of processed cannabis sativa weighing 12.4 kilogrammes.

In additional operations at Oluku in Ovia North-East Local Government Area and Abuja Quarters in Oredo Local Government Area of Benin City, officers arrested 28-year-oldKingsley Anigala on August 14, 2026, with 25.857 kilogrammes of cannabis and 93 grammes of methamphetamine, alongside nine other suspects arrested on August 13, 2026. All suspects were taken into custody with investigations ongoing in preparation for prosecution.