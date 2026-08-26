Sowore Demands Apology From Amaechi After NBA Conference Clash

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PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria – The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, stated on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, that he requested an apology from former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi following an exchange at the Nigerian Bar Association Annual General Conference in Port Harcourt on Monday, August 24, 2026.

Okay News reports that Sowore requested the apology during a telephone conversation with Amaechi following the conference session. Speaking in an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, Sowore said Amaechi invited him to his home, an offer he declined.

Sowore said he told Amaechi that an apology was required following their confrontation. He said, “That’s why I said to him after the event, I called him and said, you should have apologised to me, and he asked me to come over to his house to eat and drink a beer.” He added, “And I said, no, I don’t want you to poison me, because I know you’re not happy. I don’t think he would do that. No, I mean, I’m just kidding.”

Sowore said Amaechi benefited from democratic governance that political activism helped establish in Nigeria. He said, “If I didn’t fight for democracy, Rotimi Amaechi would not be standing there yesterday if we were still under military rule.” He added, “He would never have been a speaker of the House for eight years, governor for eight years, minister for eight years. That’s one of the guys who benefited from my extraordinary struggle for democracy,”

Sowore rejected the assertion that presidential candidates must hold prior public office, saying leadership requires vision and team-building skills. He said, “When people are looking for leaders, they are not looking for an accountant alone, they’re looking for someone who understands a little bit of everything. And who can find everybody who can make things work. That’s what leadership is all about,” He added, “That is why I’m saying that they owe me a lot for creating the avenue for them to become leaders. Even though they didn’t fight for what made them become leaders, I did,”

During the political session on Monday, August 24, 2026, Sowore questioned the records of former public office holders and criticised Amaechi’s tenure as governor and Minister of Transportation. He said, “We have a former governor of Rivers state here, Amaechi, who built a rail line that went nowhere. If that rail line was working subsidy would have been working for Rivers people,”

Amaechi, the vice-presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, defended his record by highlighting infrastructure projects executed during his tenure, including primary schools, roads, and the Lagos–Ibadan and Abuja–Kaduna railway lines. During the debate, Amaechi told Sowore, “When politicians are talking, close your mouth.”

Sowore maintained his opposition to the removal of fuel subsidy, saying he had previously warned about its economic impact. He said, “As a matter of fact, most of the ideas you are seeing that they are picking now, we started fighting for it. We have clearly articulated them. We told them, remove our subsidy, we’ll ruin the economy,” The session at the conference also featured former presidential candidates Peter Obi and Adewole Adebayo, who discussed governance, insecurity, and national development ahead of the 2027 elections.