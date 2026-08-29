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ENUGU, Nigeria – Nigeria‘s African Action Congress presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections, Omoyele Sowore, promised on Saturday, August 29, 2026, that the country would not miss any FIFA World Cup during an eight-year tenure if elected president.

Okay News reports that Sowore made the statement in Enugu while participating in the 2026 Enugu City International Marathon.

He competed in the 10-kilometre race for the second time, stating that road races promote healthy living, community development, and youth engagement.

“Well, I came back because I was impressed with the first one and I have seen so far that the organisation is impressive,” he said.

Sowore clarified that a 10-kilometre race is distinct from a full marathon of 42 kilometres or a half marathon of 21 kilometres.

“Most importantly, this is how to build young people to be global ambassadors of your country. There’s a big economy out there that is known as the sports economy,” he said.

“We call it the orange economy. It’s an economic model that, if well-developed, can bring more money than oil,” he said.

Citing Brazil and Kenya as nations benefiting from sports development, Sowore questioned why Nigeria’s population of 200 million has not dominated long-distance running or swimming.

“Nigeria has 200 million people. I don’t know why we are not beating Kenya in all the long-distance races,” he said.

“Nigeria will become a major sports hub for the world. It doesn’t matter which sports you are doing. I’m a swimmer too, by the way,” he said.

“I come from the Niger Delta region. I don’t know why we are not winning swimming medals. We have great runners,” he said.

He criticized Nigerian sports administration for failing to qualify for international competitions due to poor management.

“We are supposed to be at the World Cup. If I’m president of Nigeria, we are not missing any World Cup for my eight years. I’ll make sure that happens,” he said.

“This is because we get the best and the most competent and we will provide the environment for sports to thrive in this country,” he said.