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ABUJA, Nigeria – The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has called on the National Assembly to immediately invoke Section 145(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to pass a legislative resolution mandating Vice President Kashim Shettima to assume the functions of President as Acting President, following the expiration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 21-day absence from the country, parliamentary correspondents confirmed in Abuja on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The demand escalates an intensifying constitutional debate over executive succession and presidential leave protocols, sparked by an announcement from the State House on Monday confirming that President Tinubu, who initially departed the country on August 30, 2026, for a three-week annual vacation, had extended his overseas stay by a few days.

Okay News reports that in an official statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the political activist and AAC flagbearer contended that the elapsed 21-day timeframe has triggered statutory legislative obligations to safeguard governance continuity.

Sowore emphasized that Section 145 of the Constitution establishes explicit procedures governing executive absence, requiring the President to transmit a formal written declaration to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives whenever proceeding on vacation or when otherwise unable to discharge executive duties.

“Section 145 is unambiguous,” Sowore stated. “Whenever the President proceeds on vacation, he shall transmit a written declaration to the Senate President and Speaker of the House, enabling the Vice-President to perform presidential functions as Acting President. Where the President fails or is unable to transmit that declaration within 21 days, Section 145(2) says the National Assembly shall, by simple majority in each House, mandate the Vice-President to perform those functions.”

The AAC candidate argued that as of Tuesday, no formal transmission from President Tinubu delegating full executive powers to Senator Shettima had been presented to lawmakers or published in the public domain.

Sowore criticized the executive branch’s classification of the trip as a working vacation, maintaining that the Nigerian Constitution makes no statutory provision for such a hybrid status while cautioning against constitutional improvisation.

“The Presidency cannot invent a ‘working vacation’ exception that does not appear in the Constitution,” he asserted. “Its claim that Tinubu continues to ‘direct the affairs of the nation’ from abroad does not answer the constitutional question. Indeed, the Presidency’s own statement says Tinubu remains on vacation while merely ‘delegating’ Shettima to represent him at certain functions. Nigeria can’t be governed by press releases, telephone calls, or constitutional improvisation.”

Sowore called directly upon the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, to clarify publicly whether their respective offices received the written declaration required under Section 145(1) before the Commander-in-Chief departed the country.

He insisted that if no constitutional instrument was received within the mandated 21 days, both chambers of the National Assembly must fulfill their constitutional duty by initiating legislative floor motions to empower the Vice President to act with full constitutional authority until the President formally returns.

“This is no longer about Tinubu’s vacation; it is about whether Nigeria will be governed according to its Constitution,” Sowore concluded, urging lawmakers to uphold constitutional supremacy.