Soyombo Warns Migrants against Traveling to Libya

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LAGOS, Nigeria — Investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo warned Nigerians on September 27, 2026, against traveling to Libya to escape economic hardship, stating that irregular migrants face severe exploitation, forced labor, and harsher living conditions upon arrival.

The Foundation for Investigative Journalism founder detailed his observations during an interview on ARISE News, following a 47-day undercover journey through Kano, Niger, and Tripoli along the Sahara Route. Okay News reports that Fisayo Soyombo conducted the 47-day investigation to document the experiences of migrants and provide first-hand information regarding the risks of irregular migration.

During the broadcast, Soyombo stated that many migrants become stranded in Libya after running out of funds, preventing them from crossing into Europe. He noted that because Libya criminalizes irregular migration, undocumented individuals cannot open bank accounts, leaving them vulnerable to theft while keeping cash earned through local employment.

Soyombo recounted incidents of migrant exploitation, describing an encounter in a desert village where an armed local man conscripted migrants to work on a desert farm for three hours in high temperatures without financial compensation. He added that the same individual returned the following day to rob the migrants of their remaining money before forcing them back into unpaid labor.

The investigative reporter noted that environmental conditions in the Libyan desert feature temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius and above, compared to starting points like Agadir, where temperatures ranged between 20 degrees and 32 degrees Celsius.

Soyombo stated that his initial preparations for the undercover project spanned 6 months, with an estimated journey duration of 30 days that ultimately extended to 47 days. He concluded that the route remains unpredictable and far more dangerous than most migrants anticipate before departure.