Spain Beat England 3-2 in Nations League as Kane Misses Penalty

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LONDON, England – Reigning world champions Spain came from behind to inflict a pulsating 3-2 defeat on England in their UEFA Nations League League A opener at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening, capitalizing on two costly defensive errors and a pivotal missed penalty by Harry Kane to extend their historic unbeaten streak to 39 matches, international sports correspondents monitored in London on Saturday night, September 26, 2026.

The blockbuster fixture marked the first meeting between the European heavyweights since their respective podium finishes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where Luis de la Fuente’s side captured the world title in North America while Thomas Tuchel guided the Three Lions to a third-place finish.

Okay News reports that Spain exposed English vulnerability after just 107 seconds when center-back Marc Guéhi miscontrolled a back-pass deep inside his own half, allowing teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal to intercept, accelerate into the penalty area, and dispatch a composed finish past goalkeeper James Trafford.

England mounted an aggressive and immediate response, restoring parity within 15 minutes through a sweeping transition move orchestrated by Jude Bellingham, who exchanged a swift one-two before slipping the ball into the path of Anthony Gordon to curl an emphatic finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Tuchel’s side seized the lead three minutes later when captain Harry Kane met an inswinging delivery with a diving header that deflected off the chest of Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella before nestling into the net, sending the home crowd into raptures before the interval.

The defining turning point arrived eight minutes after the restart when a Video Assistant Referee review penalized Rodri for tripping Bellingham inside the area, presenting England with a penalty to establish a commanding two-goal cushion.

However, Kane lost his footing on the turf as he struck the spot-kick, sending the ball crashing against the crossbar before inadvertently double-touching the rebound, resulting in an immediate indirect free-kick for Spain.

The momentum swung instantly as the world champions punished England’s defensive lapses with ruthless technical precision.

On the hour mark, young England midfielder Nico O’Reilly surrendered possession carelessly under pressure inside his defensive third, allowing Dani Olmo to feed second-half substitute Álex Baena, who drove past his marker and drove a low finish past Trafford to level the contest.

Spain completed the comeback in the 73rd minute with a sequence of fluid attacking passing, as Baena sliced through the English defensive line with an exquisite through ball for Mikel Oyarzabal, who clipped a delicate dink over the onrushing Trafford.

Tuchel introduced fresh attacking options in the closing stages, bringing on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Morgan Rogers, but Spain’s midfield, anchored by Rodri and substitute Pedri, commanded tempo and possession through five minutes of stoppage time to seal all three points.

The victory provides Spain with early momentum in Group A as they pursue a third consecutive Nations League final appearance, while England must regroup defensively before traveling to face Czechia in Prague on Tuesday evening.