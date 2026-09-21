Spain Extends Luis De la Fuente Contract to 2032

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MADRID, Spain — The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has extended head coach Luis de la Fuente’s contract through the 2032 European Championship following his team’s 2026 World Cup victory.

The RFEF Executive Committee approved the six-year extension during its meeting in Madrid on Monday, September 21, 2026. Okay News reports that Luis de la Fuente agreed to terms during the 2026 World Cup tournament to extend his tenure across Euro 2028, the 2030 World Cup, and Euro 2032 in Turkey and Italy.

The agreement marks the longest tenure ever granted to a Spain head coach. The 65-year-old manager has won three major titles since taking charge of Spain, securing the Nations League, Euro 2024, and the 2026 World Cup. The team’s only major tournament defeat under his guidance occurred at the 2025 Nations League, where Spain lost to Portugal on penalties.

Across 50 matches in charge, Luis de la Fuente has recorded 38 wins, 10 draws, and two defeats. His only losses came against Scotland in a competitive fixture and Colombia during a friendly match in London, United Kingdom. Spain currently maintains a 38-match unbeaten streak in international football.

Sources close to the federation indicated that the contract includes a pay increase. Luis de la Fuente and RFEF president Rafael Louzan will address the media during a scheduled press conference in Madrid later on Monday.

The deal ensures Luis de la Fuente will manage Spain when the country co-hosts the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco.