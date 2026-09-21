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MADRID, Spain – The Royal Spanish Football Federation has reached an agreement with men’s senior national team head coach Luis de la Fuente on a long-term contract extension that will keep him in charge through the 2028 and 2032 UEFA European Championships and the 2030 FIFA World Cup, the governing body announced in an official statement on Monday, September 21, 2026.

The landmark renewal rewards the 65-year-old manager with unprecedented managerial longevity, solidifying his leadership following an extraordinary era of competitive dominance that has seen Spain lift three major international trophies in four years.

Okay News reports that De la Fuente, who stepped into the senior coaching role in late 2022 as successor to Luis Enrique, has overseen a triumphant turnaround in Spanish football, steering La Roja to the 2023 UEFA Nations League title, European Championship glory at Euro 2024, and the 2026 FIFA World Cup crown in North America.

Prior to assuming the senior managerial reins, De la Fuente spent an entire decade developing the country’s generational talent across youth categories, winning European under-19 and under-21 championships before successfully integrating players like Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Pedri into a cohesive global powerhouse.

“We’re talking about the most successful head coach in the history of the national team, and after fourteen years with us, this is something Luis de la Fuente deserves, a long-term future at the RFEF,” Rafael Louzán, chair of the Spanish FA’s board of directors, affirmed in a congratulatory address.

The contract extension removes any uncertainty regarding the federation’s technical direction ahead of an intense autumn schedule, as the reigning world and European champions prepare to embark on their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League title defense.

Spain will make their first competitive appearance since lifting the World Cup when they travel to Wembley to face England on Saturday, September 26, before returning to domestic soil to host Croatia at the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville three days later.

The national team will reconvene early next month to host the Czech Republic in Oviedo on October 3, concluding their four-fixture international window with an away trip to face Croatia three days later.