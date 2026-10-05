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Spain’s Sánchez Sets November 29 Election After Housing Defeat

Pedro Sánchez announced a November 29 general election after Spain’s parliament rejected emergency housing measures. He said he needed a wider progressive majority.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
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Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaking at the La Toja Forum on October 1, 2026.
File photo: Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, speaks at the La Toja Forum in Illa da Toxa, Pontevedra, Spain, on October 1, 2026. Photo: Pool Moncloa / Borja Puig de la Bellacasa. Origen de los datos: sitio web de lamoncloa.gob.es. Ministerio de la Presidencia. Source date: October 1, 2026.

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced a snap general election for November 29, 2026, on Monday after parliament rejected two emergency housing decrees proposed by his minority government.

In an address from La Moncloa in Madrid, Spain’s capital, Sánchez said he needed a larger progressive majority to advance reforms. He acknowledged that his government had made mistakes and had not achieved everything it had promised, including on housing access and inequality.

Okay News reports that Sánchez said he had informed Spain’s head of state and was calling an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Monday morning to dissolve parliament and call the election. His office published a transcript of the announcement dated October 5.

“To do more, we need to renew and broaden people’s support,” he said, in a translation from the official Spanish transcript.

The housing measures were defeated on Friday, October 2. The Associated Press reported that opposition parties blocked two decrees intended to curb evictions and property speculation. The vote followed protests over housing affordability across Spain.

Sánchez has governed with the left-wing Sumar party since 2023, relying on smaller parties for support in parliament, AP reported. That arrangement has left his government without a majority of its own.

The election will take place earlier than the vote expected in 2027.

Sánchez said the November 29 date followed the timetable required by law.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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