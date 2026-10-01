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Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City Share Points in Goalless Derby

The rearranged Lagos derby ended 0–0 on September 30, while Rangers moved top and Enyimba secured their first league win.

By Damilola A.
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Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City drew 0–0 on September 30, 2026
Editorial score graphic of the September 30 Lagos derby. Source: NPFL.

Key Takeaways

Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City drew 0–0 on September 30.

The derby was rescheduled from Matchday 2 because the venue was unavailable.

Rangers moved top after beating Warri Wolves, while Enyimba defeated Shooting Stars.

LAGOS, Nigeria: Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City shared the points after a 0–0 draw in their rearranged Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) derby on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The match was played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos. Okay News reports that the league confirmed the result in its round-up of Wednesday’s fixtures.

The derby had been moved from its original Matchday 2 slot because the venue was unavailable. A September 4 league notice set September 30 as the replacement date.

Elsewhere, Enyimba secured their first league victory of the campaign by beating Shooting Stars 4–2 in Aba.

Rangers International moved to the top of the standings with a 1–0 win over Warri Wolves, decided by Godwin Obaje’s first-half penalty.

Rivers United remained second after drawing 1–1 with Katsina United. Samson Olasupo put Rivers ahead early in the second half before Sani Mubarak equalised.

The NPFL said the competition would continue with Matchday 7 fixtures at the weekend.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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