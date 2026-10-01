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LAGOS, Nigeria: Sporting Lagos and Ikorodu City shared the points after a 0–0 draw in their rearranged Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) derby on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

The match was played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos. Okay News reports that the league confirmed the result in its round-up of Wednesday’s fixtures.

The derby had been moved from its original Matchday 2 slot because the venue was unavailable. A September 4 league notice set September 30 as the replacement date.

Elsewhere, Enyimba secured their first league victory of the campaign by beating Shooting Stars 4–2 in Aba.

Rangers International moved to the top of the standings with a 1–0 win over Warri Wolves, decided by Godwin Obaje’s first-half penalty.

Rivers United remained second after drawing 1–1 with Katsina United. Samson Olasupo put Rivers ahead early in the second half before Sani Mubarak equalised.

The NPFL said the competition would continue with Matchday 7 fixtures at the weekend.