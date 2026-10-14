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Spotify began rolling out audiobooks in Nigeria on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, with a ₦2,300 monthly Audiobooks+ subscription offering 15 hours of listening, according to the company.

The audio-streaming company set out the Nigerian launch and prices in a statement distributed by its public-relations agency, Irvine Partners.

Okay News reports that the paid add-on is available to both Spotify Free and Premium users. Nigerian Premium subscribers also need separate audiobook access under the model described in the statement.

Listeners who exhaust their allowance can purchase a further 10 hours for ₦2,700. Individual audiobook titles can also be bought separately to keep.

Spotify said more than 350,000 titles would be available at launch. Only time spent listening counts towards the monthly allowance, which resets with each billing cycle.

The prices are those announced by the company; Okay News has not independently completed a Nigerian checkout.

Nigeria is part of an expansion announced on October 7, taking audiobook access from 22 markets to more than 180 by the end of 2026. Spotify identifies Audiobooks+ as the main access option across Africa.

“Books change how we see the world, and the people in it,” said Owen Smith, Spotify’s vice-president of audiobooks, in the global announcement.

The company said Nigerian publishers and self-published authors could upload their work through Spotify for Authors. Its audiobook partnerships are non-exclusive.