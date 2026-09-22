Sri Lanka Court Convicts 15 Men Over 2019 Easter Sunday Blasts

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COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – The High Court of Sri Lanka has convicted 15 men on comprehensive terrorism and conspiracy charges in connection with the catastrophic 2019 Easter Sunday suicide bomb attacks that killed 270 people and wounded more than 500 others, judicial and legal correspondents confirmed at the Aluthkade Courts Complex in Colombo on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The landmark verdict, delivered by a special three-judge Permanent Trial-at-Bar presided over by High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe alongside Judges Sujeewa Nissanka and Ramanathan Kannan, concludes a marathon prosecution that scrutinized more than 23,000 individual criminal counts arising from the deadliest terrorist attack in the island nation since the end of its civil war in 2009.

Okay News reports that among those found guilty was radical preacher Naufer Moulavi, whom state prosecutors identified as the principal ideological architect and operational mastermind who mobilized logistical networks alongside suicide squad leader Zahran Hashim to execute the synchronized strikes.

While 15 defendants were convicted of conspiracy, aiding and abetting mass murder, and weapon stockpiling under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, the special tribunal acquitted nine other co-defendants of all charges, ordering their discharge, while one of the original 25 indicted suspects died in remand custody prior to the conclusion of the trial.

The coordinated suicide strikes, carried out on April 21, 2019, tore through worshippers at St. Anthony’s Shrine in Kochchikade, St. Sebastian’s Church in Katuwapitiya, and Zion Church in Batticaloa, alongside simultaneous blasts inside dining halls at the Shangri-La, Kingsbury, and Cinnamon Grand luxury hotels in Colombo.

Although all primary suicide bombers perished at the detonation sites, the vast casualty toll devastated local families and reverberated globally, claiming the lives of 45 foreign nationals from 14 countries, including 11 Indian citizens, eight Britons, five Americans, and three children of Danish retail magnate Anders Holch Povlsen.

The court adjourned the proceedings following the delivery of the verdict to deliberate on formal sentencing, with prosecutors pressing for severe punitive terms under national counter-terrorism statutes.

The verdict delivers long-demanded judicial accountability to victim communities following years of street demonstrations and parliamentary inquiries that exposed severe state intelligence lapses, including documented failures by security agencies to act upon precise advance warnings transmitted by Indian intelligence services hours before the bombings.

The judgment follows a 2023 Supreme Court ruling that held former President Maithripala Sirisena personally liable for catastrophic security negligence, alongside last month’s capital convictions of two former top defense officials for criminal dereliction of duty.

Judicial attention now turns to separate, sensitive investigations exploring institutional complicity, including ongoing criminal inquiries into former military intelligence director Suresh Sallay and former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa over allegations that security warnings were suppressed for political expediency, claims which both figures have vehemently denied.