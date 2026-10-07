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The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) says Nigeria’s federal government has released eight months’ salary arrears arising from its 2026 agreement with the union, following a threat of industrial action.

The union’s president, Mohammed Ibrahim, confirmed the release on October 7, 2026, while directing members to work with their university managements to ensure the money reaches them.

His call for branches to monitor disbursement means the announcement should not be taken as confirmation that every eligible worker has received payment.

Okay News reports that SSANU had issued a 14-day ultimatum over outstanding payments and implementation of the agreement, warning that it could embark on an indefinite strike.

The demands followed the union’s 56th National Executive Council meeting at the University of Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, southern Nigeria. The agreement took effect from January 1, although it was signed on June 29.

Ibrahim commended Minister of Education Tunji Alausa for his intervention and urged university branches to report any shortfalls or irregularities in the payments.

“This is a demonstration that constructive engagement, when matched with prompt action, can protect industrial harmony and workers’ welfare,” he said.

The release does not resolve every payment dispute raised by SSANU. Ibrahim said members were still owed two months’ salaries withheld during the 2022 industrial action, alongside one year of arrears arising from the 25% and 35% salary increases.

He also urged state governments and the governing councils of state-owned universities to fund and implement agreements with university unions fully, warning that uneven implementation could renew tensions.

For members, the next step is to confirm the amounts received through their institutions and report discrepancies to the union.