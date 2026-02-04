Startups at Web Summit Qatar Secure $205M as Doha Emerges as Global Tech Launchpad

Startups that participated in Web Summit Qatar’s Startup Programme have raised a combined $205 million in new funding since the 2025 edition of the event, underscoring the growing role of Doha as a gateway for global technology investment.

According to data released by Web Summit on Wednesday, 69 startups that showcased at the conference secured funding rounds after the event, with artificial intelligence and machine learning dominating investor interest. AI-focused companies alone accounted for $125 million, followed by data and analytics firms with $41 million, and fintech and financial services startups which raised $26 million.

Beyond early-stage companies, the wider Web Summit Qatar ecosystem also demonstrated its scale. When factoring in startups, speakers, partners, and attending companies, organisations present at the event raised more than $28 billion in funding over the past year, while companies physically on the ground in Doha collectively represent over $463 billion in lifetime funding, based on publicly available Crunchbase data.

“These numbers reflect what we see on the ground at every Web Summit event: when you put ambitious founders in the same room as the right investors, deals happen,” said Margarida David, Web Summit’s Startup Manager.

“Over $205 million raised by startups from our Qatar programme alone is a powerful signal. It tells founders and investors that showing up matters, and that being in one space, in one city, collectively for days creates connections that simply don’t happen anywhere else.”

Web Summit Qatar has expanded rapidly since its debut. Attendance has doubled in just two years, growing from 15,000 participants in 2024 to 30,274 in 2026, with 1,637 startups and 931 investors travelling from 127 countries to Doha. The scale has positioned the event as the largest technology gathering in the Middle East, while also strengthening Qatar’s appeal as a neutral convening ground for global innovation.

The economic impact extends beyond venture capital. A Silverlode report cited in the data found that Web Summit Qatar generated approximately QAR 807 million ($216 million) in economic returns, driven by QAR 303 million in visitor spending and 66,000 hotel nights booked during the event period.

In addition, the Qatar Financial Centre registered 566 new firms through the 2025 summit, a significant increase from 358 registrations in 2024, pointing to sustained commercial engagement beyond the conference itself.

Several high-growth startups highlighted the tangible benefits of attending. Skystruct, a Qatar-based AI-powered construction management platform, raised over $500,000 after exhibiting at Web Summit Qatar 2025.

“Web Summit Qatar 2025 materially helped accelerate our fundraise,” said Abdulaziz Alsubaiey, Skystruct’s chairman and co-founder. “It created direct investor access and high-signal introductions, and it also helped validate our momentum through the quality of conversations we had with investors, partners, and enterprise stakeholders during the week.”

Other startups reporting major post-summit funding include Reka AI from the United States, OroraTech of Germany, StockGro from India, Cognna of Saudi Arabia, and Canadian fintech platform PayTic, reflecting the event’s increasingly global reach.

For Web Summit organisers, the data reinforces a broader strategic shift.

“It also tells the broader ecosystem that Qatar is fast becoming a serious launchpad for global tech companies,” David said, adding that Web Summit Qatar now connects tens of thousands of founders and investors seeking alternatives to traditional technology hubs.

With government-backed initiatives such as Qatar Investment Authority’s expanded $2 billion Fund of Funds Programme and a 10-year visa scheme for international entrepreneurs, the momentum behind Web Summit Qatar appears increasingly structural rather than episodic.

As capital, talent, and innovation continue to converge in Doha, the latest figures suggest the summit is evolving from a high-profile event into a lasting pillar of the global technology ecosystem.