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In Nigeria, Swift Telephone Network Limited (STN) has secured a 10-year Unified Access Service Licence from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), with its authorisation taking effect on October 1, 2026.

The NCC’s licensing guidance says: “The licensee is permitted to provide Digital Mobile and Fixed telephony services, National Long Distance, International Gateway services under one Licence.”

Okay News reports that the NCC entry gives September 30, 2036, as the expiry date and identifies the company’s address as Ilupeju in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The licence broadens the services STN can provide, although its announcement does not establish that a new nationwide mobile network is already available to customers.

In a company statement reported by Nigerian business publication Nairametrics on Thursday, STN’s Director of Legal and Regulatory Services, Yetunde Okafor, said partnerships and infrastructure rollout plans would be announced in the coming weeks. The company would also set out programmes for investors and other stakeholders as it prepared for commercial operations under the licence.

The company said its expansion plans included telecommunications infrastructure and training for Nigerian engineers, technicians and other digital professionals. It also proposed working with Nigerian contractors and service providers alongside international technology partners.

The NCC’s published licensing framework treats radio-frequency spectrum separately from unified access authorisation. The licence therefore does not, by itself, establish which frequencies STN will use for any mobile network rollout.

STN already describes a different type of telephone service on its website: lines that work through an app and an internet connection without requiring a separate subscriber identity module, commonly known as a SIM card.

Its frequently asked questions page says customers receive a number after signing up through the app. The company also advertises business-line functions that allow concurrent calls, call transfers and conferencing.

For these existing services, STN says calls can be made to eligible destinations within Nigeria and abroad, with charges varying by destination and service plan.