Stock Exchange Operator NGX Group Proposes N2 Final Dividend After 14% Profit Jump

Lagos, Nigeria – NGX Group Plc has released its audited 2025 financial results, posting a profit before tax of N15.55 billion (approximately $9.94 million), representing a 14.26 percent increase from N13.61 billion recorded in 2024.

Okay News reports that following the results, the Board proposed a final dividend of N2.00 per ordinary share, marking a total dividend of N3.00 in addition to the N1.00 interim dividend paid on November 18, 2025. The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2026. The Directors also recommended a bonus issue of one ordinary share for every three existing shares held as of April 10, 2026, subject to shareholder approval.

Revenue rose 36.03 percent to N22.98 billion from N16.89 billion, driven primarily by transaction fees which increased to N15.13 billion from N7.90 billion in 2024. Listing fees contributed N4.75 billion, while market data income increased to N2.25 billion. Together, transaction and listing fees accounted for over 86 percent of total revenue, reflecting the Group’s sensitivity to capital market activity.

Profit after tax climbed 5.63 percent to N10.48 billion from N9.92 billion, while operating profit rose 44.40 percent to N11.83 billion. A major earnings boost came from lower financing costs, as interest expense fell to N763 million from N2.31 billion following full repayment of the Group’s term loan. Total equity increased to N55.20 billion from N48.55 billion, buoyed by growth in retained earnings.

The stock began the year at N70.00 per share and has gained 61.4 percent year-to-date. Midday Friday, the stock price moved up 9.99 percent to N135.45 per share. With 1.96 billion shares outstanding, NGX Group has a market capitalisation of N222 billion. This profit growth reflects stronger trading activity and improved operational efficiency. Sustaining this profit growth will depend on continued market momentum and diversification of revenue streams.