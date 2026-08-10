Subsidy Retention Could Have Cost N53 Trillion, NRS Chairman Says

Lagos, Nigeria – The Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Zacch Adedeji, stated on Sunday, August 9, 2026, that the country’s petrol subsidy bill would have reached ₦53 trillion ($35.3 billion) if the policy had remained in place.

Okay News reports that Adedeji defended the economic reforms initiated by Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, during an interview on Channels Television. He stated that retaining the subsidy would have weakened the national currency to ₦3,500 ($2.33) against the United States Dollar.

Adedeji attributed recent economic results to the government’s decision. “All the good results that I will reel out soon come as a result of that courageous decision (subsidy removal). So, it is not a mistake; it is the best thing that has happened to this country. Subsidy was evil and had been with Nigeria for decades,” Adedeji said.

Tinubu announced the removal of the petrol subsidy in his inaugural address on May 29, 2023, stating “fuel subsidy is gone.” Adedeji argued that Tinubu inherited an economy with an unsustainable subsidy regime, an underperforming oil sector, and a narrow tax base, which would have placed a greater burden on the country’s finances amid pressures from the global energy market and the Iran crisis.

The chairman questioned politicians planning to contest the 2027 elections on their alternative strategies for handling the economic challenges. “What the President deserves now is support and commendation for being a statesman and not a politician. Anybody who says he is coming (to contest as president), just ask them, ‘What will you do differently?’” Adedeji said. “Are they saying that it is wrong that we removed fuel subsidy? Are they saying that it is wrong that we unified the rate?”