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Parts of Sudan’s Greater Darfur and Greater Kordofan face a growing risk of famine as conflict, displacement and drought worsen access to food, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warned in an alert issued on October 12, 2026.

The alert points to deteriorating conditions across the western Darfur region and neighbouring Kordofan, with aid agencies unable to meet rising needs because of insecurity, restricted access and funding shortages.

Okay News reports that the warning describes an increasing risk of famine; it does not announce a new famine classification.

The IPC said nutrition surveys conducted since January had found critical levels of acute malnutrition across much of Greater Darfur. Admissions for severe acute malnutrition had risen sharply in North and South Darfur, including areas already identified as at risk in its May assessment.

In Greater Kordofan, fighting and displacement have reduced opportunities for families to earn a living, while poor rainfall has weakened harvest prospects. The IPC said an El Niño-related drought affecting more than half of Sudan was contributing to crop failures, water shortages and higher cereal prices.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which participates in the IPC, said scarce clean water and severely limited healthcare were leaving poorly nourished communities more exposed to disease and death.

WHO said only 23% of its US$97.7 million humanitarian appeal had been funded. It called for increased financial support and sustained access to affected communities, particularly in frontline areas of North and West Kordofan.

The agency said it had supported all 161 operational nutrition stabilisation centres in Sudan during 2026. Those centres helped treat more than 26,000 children with severe acute malnutrition and medical complications between January and August.

WHO said 37% of Sudan’s health facilities had stopped functioning by 2026.