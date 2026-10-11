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A Sudanese rights group said on Sunday, October 11, 2026 that an airstrike on an informal gold-mining site near the Sudan-Egypt border had killed at least 72 miners on Saturday, October 10.

Okay News reports that Emergency Lawyers, an independent Sudanese organisation that documents human rights violations, described its figure as preliminary. The group said that “efforts to document and verify the casualty toll are ongoing”.

The group accused the Egyptian air force of carrying out the attack. Responsibility for the strike has not been independently established, and Okay News has not independently verified the number of people killed.

No public Egyptian response to the allegation had been identified by publication on Sunday.

The group described those killed as civilian miners. Its statement placed the attack inside Sudanese territory, although the precise location and circumstances of the bombing remain unverified.

The frontier has previously seen disputes over informal gold mining. In June, Egypt’s military announced an operation against illegal mining and smuggling in its southern border region, with more than 200 people detained. That earlier announcement does not establish who carried out Saturday’s attack.

Sudan’s war, which began in April 2023 between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, has disrupted livelihoods and pushed more people into small-scale gold mining. Gold has also become a major source of funds for the warring sides.