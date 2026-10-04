Sullivan Becomes Youngest USA Scorer in 3–0 Mexico Win

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Cavan Sullivan became the youngest player to score for the United States men’s national football team as they beat Mexico 3–0 in a friendly in Glendale, Arizona, on Saturday, October 3.

The Philadelphia Union midfielder was 17 years and five days old when he scored at State Farm Stadium, according to the official report from Major League Soccer (MLS).

Okay News reports that Julian Hall and Malik Tillman also scored for the United States. Mexico’s football federation confirmed the 3–0 result in its match calendar.

Sullivan intercepted an attempted clearance by Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel and lifted the ball over him to double the American lead in the second half.

Hall had opened the scoring before the interval, extending his run to a goal in each of his first three appearances for the national team. Tillman completed the scoring late in the match.

Mexico finished with 10 players after Mateo Chávez was sent off.

Sullivan surpassed the scoring-age record set by Mathis Albert in the United States’ previous 4–2 win over Chile. Albert was 17 years and 131 days old when he scored, MLS said.

The United States next face Canada on Tuesday, October 6, while Mexico play Chile the same day.