Sunbeth Global Launches N100 Billion Commercial Paper Programme with Yields up to 23.5%

Lagos, Nigeria – Sunbeth Global Concepts Limited has announced a N100 billion (approximately $64 million) Commercial Paper issuance under its N200 billion Commercial Paper Programme, continuing its strategic use of the Nigerian short-term debt market to raise funds for working capital and other funding requirements.

Okay News reports that the offer opened on Friday, February 27, and is scheduled to close on Thursday, March 5, 2026, with settlement set for March 6. The issuance comprises three series: 180-day paper with a 21 percent implied yield, 270-day paper with 22.5 percent yield, and 364-day paper with 23.5 percent yield, offering competitive returns compared to short-term government securities.

Sunbeth Global is a Nigerian agri-commodities company established in 2017, focusing on sourcing, processing, and exporting raw cocoa beans and cashew nuts. The company exports over 200,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans and 60,000 metric tonnes of cashew to international markets annually, operating through a network of over 250 local buying agents and regional merchants across Nigeria.

The company’s nine-month 2025 revenue reached N540 billion, already 6 percent higher than its full-year 2024 revenue. Operating profit covers interest expenses 2.3 times, supporting the issuance despite rising finance costs. The commercial papers are rated A2 (short-term) and A (long-term) by DataPro, with corresponding ratings from GCR. The minimum subscription is N5 million, with listing planned on FMDQ and NGX. This commercial paper offer provides attractive yields backed by Sunbeth’s strong revenue growth and market position in the agri-commodities export sector.