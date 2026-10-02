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Suno Opens Speech Beta to Pair AI Narration With Background Music

Suno has opened its Speech beta to everyone, adding spoken audio with original background music on mobile and web. The company acknowledges accent and timing flaws.

By Damilola A.
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Black Suno wordmark.
Suno’s wordmark. Image: Suno, Inc.

Suno, the artificial intelligence music platform, has opened a public beta of Speech, a feature that creates spoken audio and original background music together from written instructions.

The company announced the release on October 1, 2026. Users can supply an idea, a poem or an existing piece of writing, then describe the voice and musical style they want.

Jack Brody, Suno’s chief product officer, said in the launch announcement that the company had spent the previous month testing Speech with a small group of users.

“Now we’re opening the beta to everyone,” Brody said.

Okay News reports that Suno’s release notes list Speech as available on both its mobile and web platforms. The feature places narration and its musical backing in the same track.

Suno described uses including poems, meditations, pep talks and bedtime stories. Its release notes also give examples of spoken material accompanied by piano or stadium-style drums.

The company acknowledged that the test version can produce accent inconsistencies and exaggerated dramatic pauses. Brody said the product would be improved as Suno gathered feedback from users.

The launch announcement did not set out a separate price or usage allowance for Speech.

Speech follows Suno’s September 9 release of its v6 music-model family. The company’s release notes describe the main v6 model as available to paid users, alongside a less predictable v6-wild version and a faster v6-mini model available to everyone.

Brody said music would remain central to Suno’s products as the company expanded into other forms of audio creation.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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