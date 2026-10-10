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Alozie and Kanu Give Nigeria 2–0 Win Over Comoros in Olympic Qualifier

Michelle Alozie and Uchenna Kanu scored as Nigeria beat Comoros 2–0 in Ikenne. The Super Falcons return for the second leg on Tuesday, October 13.

By Damilola A.
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Nigeria Football Federation full-time graphic showing a Nigeria player and the Comoros 0–2 Nigeria score.
Official Nigeria Football Federation full-time graphic accompanying its October 9, 2026 report of Comoros’ 0–2 defeat by Nigeria. Image: NFF.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons beat Comoros 2–0 in Ikenne-Remo, southwestern Nigeria, on Friday, October 9, 2026, to take a first-leg lead in their second-round qualifier for the 2028 Olympic women’s football tournament.

Michelle Alozie scored in the 48th minute and Uchenna Kanu doubled the lead in the 60th, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). The return match is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, in Ikenne.

Okay News reports that Comoros were the designated home team for Friday’s match, despite the Nigerian venue. The federation had said both legs would be played at Remo Stars Sports Stadium because Comoros lacked a venue approved for international matches by the Confederation of African Football.

Alozie opened the scoring after Gift Monday headed a cross into the danger area. Kanu then headed in Jennifer Echegini’s corner from close range.

Nigeria had been held scoreless before the interval. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade struck the crossbar after Toni Payne created a chance in the 26th minute.

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen gave midfielder Joy Igbokwe her senior debut in the starting side. Janet Akekoromowei and Suliat Abideen also made their first senior appearances as substitutes, the NFF said.

Nigeria will be the home side for the return leg at the same stadium. The aggregate winners will face Morocco in the third round.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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