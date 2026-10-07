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Super Falcons Face Comoros in Ikenne on Friday in Olympics Qualifier

Nigeria face Comoros at 6 p.m. WAT on October 9 in Ikenne, with both legs of their Olympic qualifying tie scheduled for the same stadium.

By Damilola A.
Published
Super Falcons players and staff standing together on a football pitch
Super Falcons players and staff in a training photograph released with the October 6 camp update. Photo: Nigeria Football Federation.

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face Comoros at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, southwestern Nigeria, on Friday, October 9, in the first leg of their 2028 Olympic women’s football qualifying tie.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. WAT, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Comoros are the designated home side for Friday’s match. The NFF said in its fixture announcement that both legs would be played in Ikenne because Comoros did not have a venue approved for international matches by the Confederation of African Football.

Nigeria will host the return leg at the same stadium on Tuesday, October 13. The winner on aggregate will advance to the third round of qualifying for the Los Angeles Games.

Okay News reports that the federation’s October 6 camp update recorded 21 players in camp after captain Rasheedat Ajibade and six teammates arrived.

The other arrivals named were Michelle Alozie, Christy Ucheibe, Toni Payne, Jennifer Echegini, Folashade Ijamilusi and Janet Akekoromowei. The federation expected five more players later that day; the figure of 21 reflects that dated update rather than a final match squad.

Interim coach Augustine Eguavoen had initially invited 28 players for the second-round tie.

The NFF said Comoros arrived in Ijebu-Ode on October 5. It also named Rwanda’s Henriette Byukusenge as referee for Friday’s fixture.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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