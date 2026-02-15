‘Support Tinubu and Drop 2027 Presidential Ambition’, Umahi Tells Southeast Politicians

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has urged politicians from the Southeast considering a presidential bid in 2027 to shelve their ambitions and rally behind President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in Aba during an official visit, Umahi advised leaders in the region to adopt what he described as a strategic and long-term approach ahead of the next general election. He cautioned against decisions driven by sentiment, warning that another presidential contest from the Southeast could deepen political divisions within the zone.

The minister specifically advised Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, not to pursue another bid in 2027. According to Umahi, the current administration has addressed longstanding concerns of marginalisation in the Southeast through key federal appointments and major infrastructure projects initiated since 2023.

Umahi cited ongoing road developments, including work along the Port Harcourt–Enugu corridor, and other large-scale federal interventions across the region. He argued that the Southeast has benefited significantly under Tinubu’s leadership and should consolidate its relationship with other parts of the country rather than push for a presidential ticket at this time.

Expressing confidence in Tinubu’s re-election prospects, Umahi said the Southeast should deliver overwhelming support for the president in 2027, maintaining that political decisions must prioritise the broader and long-term interests of the region.