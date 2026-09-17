Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson Resigns After Narrow Election Defeat

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STOCKHOLM, Sweden – The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Sweden, Ulf Kristersson, has formally announced his resignation after his governing right-wing coalition suffered a narrow defeat against the centre-left opposition in the country’s general election, parliamentary correspondents confirmed in Stockholm on Thursday afternoon, September 17, 2026.

The conservative leader announced his departure in an official statement published across his public communication channels following the completion of preliminary ballot counting by the Swedish Election Authority, which confirmed that approximately 50,000 votes separated the two competing political blocs in the Scandinavian nation of 10 million people.

Okay News reports that the four-party centre-left alliance led by former Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of the Swedish Social Democratic Party secured 176 seats in the 349-seat Riksdag, giving them a slender three-seat working majority over Kristersson’s four-party bloc, which captured 173 seats.

Confirming his decision to step aside to facilitate the transition, Kristersson stated that he had notified parliamentary authorities to begin the constitutional process of selecting his successor, while he continues to oversee state affairs in a temporary caretaker capacity.

“Now it is the speaker who will lead the next stage of the way to a new government,” Kristersson stated in his official letter of resignation. “I am herewith requesting that I be relieved of the office of prime minister to allow that work to start immediately.”

Kristersson had served as prime minister since October 2022, leading a minority administration composed of his Moderate Party, the Christian Democrats, and the Liberals, sustained through an external confidence-and-supply pact with the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.

During the 2026 election campaign, Kristersson had promised to formally invite the Sweden Democrats into cabinet for the first time, but the party suffered an unexpected electoral reversal, losing parliamentary support for the first time since entering the Riksdag in 2010 with its overall vote share falling by three percentage points.

Andersson, who previously made history as Sweden’s first female prime minister between 2021 and 2022, has initiated preliminary consultations with opposition partners—the Centre Party, the Left Party, and the Green Party—to negotiate the formation of a majority administration.

However, political analysts in Stockholm caution that coalition discussions could prove protracted, citing profound ideological disagreements between the market-oriented Centre Party and the Left Party over corporate taxation, labor market reforms, and welfare spending.

Under Swedish constitutional conventions, the Speaker of the Riksdag will conduct structured rounds of consultations with all eight party leaders before assigning a formal mandate to form a cabinet, an administrative process that took 37 days following the 2022 general election and 134 days following the 2018 parliamentary polls.