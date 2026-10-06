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Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has advanced tax-reform implementation, overseen reported pension-arrears payments and established new channels for economic-policy coordination in his first months in the job.

Since formally taking over from Wale Edun on April 23, 2026, his ministry’s record has included transition guidance for Nigeria’s new tax laws, a double-taxation agreement with Hong Kong and measures to bring outside expertise into fiscal decision-making. Alongside those institutional changes, pension payments provide a direct, measurable example of government obligations being met during his tenure.

The emerging picture is of a finance minister applying his tax-policy background to the practical demands of implementation: resolving old liabilities, clarifying rules and building arrangements through which public institutions can work together. His role also connects those decisions to investment in services, including the diagnostic centres commissioned in Bauchi and Ibadan on October 5.

From Reform Design To Ministerial Responsibility

Oyedele arrived with experience of the reforms he would help administer. Before joining the cabinet, he chaired the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms. President Bola Tinubu signed the four principal tax-reform bills into law on June 26, 2025, following their passage by the National Assembly.

That earlier work is an important part of his professional record. The ministerial chapter began later: he was sworn in as minister of state for finance on March 16, 2026, elevated to the substantive finance portfolio on April 21 and completed the handover two days afterwards.

The State House’s account of his March appointment recorded 22 years at professional-services firm PwC, where he rose to fiscal policy partner and Africa tax leader. That background placed a specialist in tax administration at the centre of the government’s wider fiscal responsibilities.

Pension Payments With Identifiable Beneficiaries

On July 3, the Federal Ministry of Finance reported that the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, the agency administering specified federal pension obligations, had disbursed ₦39.63 billion, or 39.63 billion naira, to 24,814 eligible pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme.

The ministry said the exercise followed Oyedele’s directive to prioritise verified pension liabilities. It included ₦25.05 billion for 35 months of outstanding pensions owed to 9,675 retirees of former state telecommunications companies, alongside payments covering power-sector pensioners and pension-increase arrears at several defunct institutions.

“A nation that values service must also honour those who gave their productive years in its service,” Oyedele said in the ministry’s announcement.

A further payment followed. In a September 18 statement, the ministry reported completion of ₦18.96 billion in Back-End Computation arrears, additional pension entitlements owed to eligible retirees of the former Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). The second tranche, about ₦9.48 billion, went to 3,958 pensioners, completing the liability covered by that exercise.

The first PHCN tranche was already included in July’s larger announcement. Together, the two releases document both an initial payment and subsequent completion, with the agency, amounts and beneficiary groups identified. They offer a concrete basis for assessing delivery under the ministry’s supervision.

Tolulope Odunaiya of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate with Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele in a photograph published on July 3, 2026. Photo: Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation.

Making The New Tax System Easier To Navigate

Tax administration has supplied another set of practical milestones. On May 18, Oyedele unveiled the Office of the Tax Ombud’s website, toll-free call centre and digital case-management portal in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The platforms were designed to let taxpayers lodge complaints, follow their cases and seek assistance. They give institutional form to the principle that collecting revenue should be accompanied by accessible routes to question how the system operates. The launch is a documented service-development milestone; published case-resolution figures would establish its subsequent performance.

On June 18, the finance ministry issued transition guidelines for the Tax Acts 2025. These addressed the practical boundary between the former rules and the new framework, including earlier liabilities, ongoing disputes, accounting periods, incentives and transactions spanning both regimes.

The ministry said the guidance would prevent retrospective application of the new laws and preserve existing incentives until their expiry. For businesses and advisers managing the changeover, those instructions supplied a common administrative reference across federal, state and local revenue bodies.

Okay News reports that, according to the ministry’s September 18 announcement, Oyedele also inaugurated a technical subcommittee to consider 134 stakeholder submissions for the next phase of fiscal and tax reform. Its work covers proposed 2027 legislation and regulations, including concerns about multiple taxation, taxpayer rights and refunds.

“Good reform is a process, not an event,” he said. The consultation creates a route for experience under the new system to inform further changes. The proposed measures remain subject to the required approval processes.

Building Coordination Around The Office

On July 14, Oyedele inaugurated a Ministerial Advisory Committee at the finance ministry’s headquarters in Abuja. Chaired by Abubakar Suleiman, it brings together expertise from economics, business and development to advise on fiscal policy and implementation.

The ministry said members would serve without remuneration and examine policy assumptions, emerging risks and the effects of reforms. Its mandate includes public financial management and coordination across government. Establishing that channel gives the minister a structured source of outside advice, while responsibility for decisions remains with the government.

In September, the finance ministry and the Central Bank of Nigeria signed a memorandum of understanding covering fiscal and monetary coordination. Contemporary reporting by BusinessDay and the Nigerian Tribune documented the agreement, including plans for more systematic information-sharing and aligned economic assumptions.

Government spending, borrowing and cash management interact with the central bank’s work on liquidity and price stability. A regular coordination framework is therefore relevant to both institutions. Its contribution will depend on implementation, with the central bank’s operational independence preserved.

An International Tax Agreement With A Defined Purpose

Oyedele’s international work produced a specific signed agreement on July 13, when Nigeria and Hong Kong concluded a comprehensive double-taxation pact through an online bilateral meeting. Hong Kong’s government independently confirmed the agreement with its Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Christopher Hui.

The pact allocates taxing rights and provides relief intended to prevent the same income being taxed twice. It also provides for specified Nigerian withholding-tax rates applying to Hong Kong recipients to fall from 10% to 7.5% once the agreement becomes effective.

For cross-border businesses, the intended benefit is greater certainty about tax treatment. The signing is a completed diplomatic and fiscal-policy milestone. Hong Kong’s Inland Revenue Department still lists entry into force and the effective date as pending, so its tax relief remains prospective.

Connecting Public Finance To Healthcare

The October 5 commissioning of diagnostic centres developed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and its healthcare subsidiary, MedServe, in Bauchi, in north-eastern Nigeria, and Ibadan, in the south-west, brought Oyedele’s public-finance responsibilities into a healthcare setting. In remarks released by his office, he linked specialised medical services to productivity and the financial pressures faced by families seeking treatment.

The facilities belong to NSIA’s healthcare expansion programme. Oyedele’s contribution at this stage is ministerial support for its delivery and its financing model, alongside the work of the authority, MedServe, health institutions and development partners.

Officials at the NSIA-MedServe diagnostic-centre commissioning. Photo supplied with the Finance Ministry statement.

The International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group, announced its naira-denominated financing partnership with the authority on February 3, before Oyedele’s ministerial appointments. Financing in local currency is intended to limit foreign-exchange risk for services earning revenue in naira.

His commissioning remarks focused on maintaining equipment, retaining skilled staff and keeping care accessible over time. Those priorities connect investment decisions to the durability of the services they finance.

The Next Test Is Delivery

The verified record provides several grounds for a positive assessment of Oyedele’s opening months: named pension liabilities paid, guidance issued, complaint-handling infrastructure launched and an international agreement signed. The wider economic outcomes of these measures will take longer to establish.

The finance ministry’s next scheduled investment engagements also have a defined timetable. The finance ministry’s Projects Nigeria programme lists Bangkok events for October 13 and 14, alongside a portfolio of 23 transactions with a stated total capital requirement of US$42.7 billion. That figure describes financing sought for the portfolio, rather than money already secured.