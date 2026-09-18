‘Take My Idea and Lower Petrol Prices’ – Atiku Tells Tinubu

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ABUJA, Nigeria – Former Vice President and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to set aside partisan rivalry and immediately intervene to lower the domestic pump price of petrol, declaring that the presidency should adopt his policy proposals, rename them, and take full public credit so long as ordinary citizens obtain economic relief, political correspondents confirmed on Friday afternoon, September 18, 2026.

In a comprehensive national address titled “Address on Fuel Prices, Palliatives and the Cost of Living,” the former vice president argued that the unilateral removal of the petrol subsidy on May 29, 2023, without adequate social safety cushions has imposed a devastating burden on working families, small business operators, and industrial manufacturers for over three years.

Okay News reports that Atiku rejected the Federal Government’s macroeconomic assertions regarding gross domestic product expansion and rising federation revenue allocations, maintaining that ordinary Nigerians evaluate economic health not by abstract treasury receipts, but by the real purchasing power of the national currency.

Recalling that the presidency had previously dismissed his advisory on responsible fuel intervention as displaying ignorance, Atiku asked whether the Nigeria Labour Congress, petroleum marketers, organized manufacturers, and millions of struggling families were also displaying ignorance when they sound alarms over unsustainable operating expenses and soaring logistics costs.

“Across our factories, production costs are rising while unsold goods pile up in warehouses,” Atiku stated. “Manufacturers struggle to keep producing; families struggle to afford what they produce. The goods are there. The need is there. What is missing is the purchasing power. If government receives more naira while the citizen’s naira buys less food, less fuel, less electricity, and less transportation, then bigger government revenues mean little to the family struggling to survive.”

Calling directly on the President to act with urgency during the remaining eight months of his four-year tenure, Atiku emphasized that administrative humility is the true benchmark of statesmanship, offering his own technical framework to help crash pump prices.

“Bola Tinubu should not be ashamed to do what is necessary to lower the price of petrol simply because Atiku Abubakar proposed a government intervention,” the former vice president asserted. “He should just take the idea. Rename it if he wishes. And even take the credit. What matters to me is that Nigerians pay less. A sensible idea does not become a bad idea because it came from your opponent. I ask for only one thing: let Nigerians breathe.”

Atiku delivered a scathing rebuke of the administration’s palliative grain distributions and temporary cash transfers, stating that cosmetic relief programs cannot substitute for sound structural economic policy.

“Do not make life unbearable and then distribute bags of rice as evidence of compassion,” he admonished. “Do not break a man’s legs, hand him crutches, and demand applause for providing mobility. A bag of rice cannot repair an economy in which transportation costs outrun salaries. A cash transfer cannot permanently compensate a worker whose income is continuously eroded by energy costs. Palliatives manage pain. Good policy addresses the source of the pain.”

The opposition leader also cautioned the Federal Government against its reported plans to eliminate electricity tariff subsidies starting in 2027, warning that making electrical power unaffordable for barbers, welders, cold-room operators, and factories will completely collapse the informal economy.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, Atiku outlined his alternative policy blueprint, pledging that if elected to the presidency from May 29, 2027, his administration will introduce an audited, transparent production subsidy strictly limited to crude petroleum products refined domestically and sold within Nigeria, excluding imported fuel completely to stimulate local jobs and protect consumer welfare.