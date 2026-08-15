KABUL, Afghanistan — Taliban authorities celebrated five years of governing Afghanistan on Saturday, August 15, 2026, with military convoys and public gatherings across the capital.

Okay News reports that government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid stated the anniversary “will be written in golden lines in the history of Afghanistan” as crowds gathered near the former United States embassy.

Military vehicles including Humvees left behind by foreign forces drove through Kabul alongside motorbikes decorated with flags, while military helicopters flew overhead. The authorities scheduled sports events including a cricket match, which girls and women are banned from attending under current government regulations.

Fiona Frazer, the human rights director for the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan, said citizens have endured the “consolidation of suffocating restrictions that intrude on almost every aspect of their daily lives, and their human rights”. Taliban measures have banned women from public places, restricted most employment, and prohibited education for girls beyond age 12.

The Committee to Protect Journalists stated media workers have been “surveilled, detained, beaten, censored, or driven into exile” under the current administration. A 23-year-old woman, speaking anonymously for security reasons, said, “The five years have been so gruelling that I feel like a 500-year-old woman, one who cannot die.”

The administration remains recognized only by Russia, while World Bank estimates placed real economic growth at 4.8 percent. Economic challenges remain as over 6 million Afghans returned from Iran and Pakistan over a 3-year period.