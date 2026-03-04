Tantalizers Returns to Profit with N83.6 Million in 2025 After Entertainment Subsidiary Investment

Lagos, Nigeria – Tantalizers Plc has released its audited financial statements for the year ended December 2025, reporting a pretax profit of N83.6 million (approximately $53,400), bouncing back strongly from a N259.5 million loss in 2024 as revenue rose and administrative expenses declined.

Okay News reports that the company’s net revenue increased to N1.29 billion from N1.19 billion the previous year, supported by steady sales growth across its core restaurant operations. Total system revenue reached N2.9 billion, representing a 34.3 percent year-on-year increase. Other income jumped 90 percent to N234.7 million, led by franchise income of N118.3 million and rent income of N103.8 million.

The company’s turnaround was driven by higher other income and lower administrative expenses, which declined 9.5 percent to N747.3 million. Operating profit improved to N25.3 million from an operating loss of N189.9 million in 2024. After accounting for net finance costs and tax, post-tax profit stood at N72.7 million, with earnings per share at 1 kobo compared to a loss of 5 kobo the previous year.

Total assets jumped 353.5 percent to N13.3 billion, largely fueled by investments in its entertainment subsidiary, Taintainment Ltd, which contributed N7.5 billion and emerged as the company’s largest asset. Total equity rose to N4.7 billion from N1.17 billion in 2024. The stock is up 68 percent year-to-date as of March 3, 2026, currently trading at N4.20 per share. This profit rebound reflects the company’s strategic diversification into entertainment and improved operational efficiency.