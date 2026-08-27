Tanzania’s Ruling Party Expels Resigning Vice-President Nchimbi

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DODOMA, Tanzania – Tanzania’s ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), has expelled the country’s outgoing Vice-President, Emmanuel Nchimbi, on grounds of alleged indiscipline, days after he tendered his resignation from the nation’s second-highest executive office after just 10 months in the role, state media confirmed on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

The party’s decision was reached during an extraordinary session of the CCM National Executive Committee chaired by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Dodoma, which also approved the nomination of 43-year-old Energy Minister Deogratius Ndejembi to replace him, subject to formal confirmation by the National Assembly.

Okay News reports that Nchimbi, 54, made history earlier in the week by becoming the first Vice-President in Tanzania’s post-independence history to resign from office, publishing his resignation letter on social media and stating that he would retire from public life after becoming convinced that the president sought a different direction for governance.

The political rupture follows weeks of escalating internal friction within the executive, highlighted by public remarks from Nchimbi urging Tanzanians to actively advocate for comprehensive constitutional reforms, a stance that diverged sharply from the ruling establishment’s cautious transition timetable.

Nchimbi had served as President Samia’s running mate in last October’s disputed general election, which saw the CCM ticket declared winners with 98 percent of the vote after the primary opposition party, Chadema, boycotted the polls over unaddressed electoral irregularities.

The aftermath of the election was marred by extensive civil unrest, during which at least 500 people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, according to official inquiry findings.

The ruling party did not detail the specific statutory breaches underpinning Nchimbi’s expulsion, whose formal departure from the vice-presidency is scheduled to take effect at the end of next week once parliamentary transition protocols are completed.