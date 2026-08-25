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DODOMA, Tanzania – In an unprecedented political development for Tanzania, Vice-President Dr. Emmanuel Nchimbi announced on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, that he is stepping down from office and retiring from public life at the end of next week, less than 10 months after being sworn into the executive presidency.

The 54-year-old statesman, who becomes the first vice-president in Tanzania’s post-colonial history to resign since independence in 1964, disclosed the decision in a formal letter addressed to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and published via his official social media communications, with sources in both the vice-presidency and the State House confirming the development.

“I have become convinced, without doubt, that the president wants changes, and I have therefore decided to fulfil my promise,” Nchimbi wrote, referencing a personal pledge to vacate the office whenever the head of state deemed a change in the executive ticket necessary.

Okay News reports that Nchimbi took the oath of office last November following a joint presidential ticket with Samia on the platform of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), which secured an official 98 percent majority in an election disputed by opposition movements amid post-election demonstrations that led to at least 500 casualties according to independent and official inquiries.

The resignation follows weeks of reported administrative friction within the governing administration, prompting Nchimbi to relinquish his constitutional post and complete his disengagement from active political leadership.

Expressing appreciation to the head of state and the governing party, Nchimbi thanked the CCM leadership for their trust and commended Tanzanians for their support throughout his career, adding that he will remain a committed private citizen serving the country within constitutional boundaries.

Before his elevation to the vice-presidency, Nchimbi served as secretary-general of the CCM, held ministerial portfolios in Information and Home Affairs, and represented Tanzania diplomatically as ambassador to Brazil and Egypt.