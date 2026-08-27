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JALINGO, Nigeria – Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has commended the resilience, cultural diversity, and enduring sacrifices of the people of Taraba State over the past three and a half decades, reaffirming his administration’s dedication to building a secure, peaceful, and economically prosperous state as it marks its 35th anniversary.

Governor Kefas issued the commemorative address titled “Taraba State at 35: Celebrating Our Journey, Building Our Future” on Thursday, August 27, 2026, marking the creation of the state from the former Gongola State on August 27, 1991.

Okay News reports that the Governor highlighted the state’s rich socio-cultural heritage and abundant natural endowments, noting that unity across ethnic and religious lines remains the bedrock of the state known as “Nature’s Gift to the Nation.”

“Today, we celebrate 35 years of our dear Taraba. Since its creation in 1991, Taraba has grown into a state defined by its diversity and vast potential,” Kefas stated. “Our people — united across cultures, faiths, and communities — are the true strength of the ‘Nature’s Gift to the Nation.'”

The Governor reiterated his government’s resolve to accelerate human capital development and expand critical public infrastructure, emphasizing that strategic investments in foundational sectors remain central to securing the state’s future.

“As we mark this milestone, I reaffirm our administration’s commitment to building a Taraba that is peaceful, secure, and prosperous for all,” Kefas added. “We will continue to invest in education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and youth development to secure a better future for our children.”

Expressing gratitude to the citizens for their sustained support, the Governor urged all residents to remain united in purpose to drive inclusive growth across all 16 local government areas of the state.

“To every Taraban, thank you for your sacrifices and contributions to our growth. Let us continue to work together in unity and purpose to make Taraba greater,” he concluded.