Tate Brothers Rented Supercars to Look Wealthy, US Court Told

Continue reading You left off through this story. Resume

MIAMI, United States – Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan rented luxury supercars and filmed aboard borrowed yachts to manufacture an “uberwealthy” persona designed to drive internet engagement, their defence attorneys disclosed in legal filings submitted to a United States federal court on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

The legal representations were entered in Miami, Florida, where the British-American brothers are currently detained while fighting extradition proceedings to the United Kingdom, where they face dozens of serious criminal charges involving alleged sexual offences and human trafficking.

“Andrew and Tristan are social media personalities. Their business model depends on online attention,” the brothers’ legal representatives stated in the court motion. “The outrageousness of the posts by them and about them is the point. The more hyperbolic and outlandish the post, the more likely it will generate views and likes, which in turn generates income. In short, they are playing a role.”

Okay News reports that defence lawyers cautioned the court against treating online depictions of extravagant lifestyle assets—including multi-million-dollar sports vehicles and private vessels—as genuine proof of their personal wealth or assets available to evade judicial oversight.

According to the filings, a luxury yacht featured across their promotional material did not belong to either brother, with the pair receiving commercial sponsorship payments to promote the vessel. The submission also stated that high-performance vehicles, including a $2.1 million (approximately ₦3.23 billion) Aston Martin and a $5 million (approximately ₦7.7 billion) Bugatti showcased in Tristan Tate’s video productions, were rented.

“Further, the Tates are engaged in several businesses ‘teaching’ men how to earn money. It is in their interest to portray themselves on social media as uberwealthy,” the filing added.

The brothers, who hold dual US and British citizenship, were arrested by US Marshals in Miami in July under extradition warrants secured by British authorities. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) subsequently authorized 38 additional charges—bringing the total number of offences they face in the UK to 59—spanning allegations of rape, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sexual exploitation trafficking, and extreme pornography involving four alleged victims between 2010 and 2017.

The pair, who also face separate judicial proceedings in Romania, have consistently denied all criminal accusations, maintaining that the allegations are baseless as their US legal team seeks bail ahead of formal extradition hearings.