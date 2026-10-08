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TCN Says Tower Collapse Cuts Supply to Keffi and Akwanga

TCN says three towers collapsed in Nasarawa, cutting supply through Keffi and Akwanga substations. Engineers are assessing repairs; no return time was given.

By Muhammad A. Aliyu
Published
Transmission Company of Nigeria logo.
Transmission Company of Nigeria logo. Image: TCN.

Three transmission towers have collapsed in Nasarawa State, north-central Nigeria, interrupting electricity supply through the Keffi and Akwanga substations, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on October 8, 2026.

The company said the Karu-Keffi-Akwanga line tripped at about 4:06 p.m. WAT on Wednesday, October 7, during rainy and windy weather. An inspection found that towers T78, T79 and T80 had fallen along the 132-kilovolt transmission route.

In a public notice signed by its management, TCN said it had isolated the damaged line for safety. All outgoing 33-kilovolt feeders at the Keffi and Akwanga substations were unavailable.

Okay News reports that the interruption affects the substations’ ability to supply electricity to the distribution network serving customers in those areas. TCN said no load could be assigned to the affected feeders while they remained out of service.

Engineers were at the site to assess the damage and establish what would be needed for restoration, according to the notice. It did not give a date or time for the return of bulk electricity supply.

TCN apologised to affected customers and said it was working to complete the repairs as quickly as possible.

“Kindly note that we will continue to provide further updates as restoration efforts progress,” the company said.

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About the author

Muhammad A. Aliyu
Muhammad A. Aliyu Senior Editor

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu is a prolific journalist who joined Okay News in 2015, aiming to contribute to the platform's positive growth. Currently serving as the Senior Editor, he plays a key role in shaping the digital news landscape.

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