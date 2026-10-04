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Temi Nkem Wins BBNaija Season 11’s ₦160m Prize Package

Temi Nkem won Big Brother Naija Season 11 on October 4, with Aikou finishing as runner-up. Africa Magic confirmed the result of the Show Ya Sef finale.

By Damilola A.
Published
Temi Nkem wearing a black dress
Temi Nkem. Photo: Okay News

Temi Nkem has won the 11th season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), the Nigerian reality television competition, securing its ₦160 million prize package at the finale on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Africa Magic, the broadcaster, confirmed the result in its official finale coverage. Okay News reports that Aikou finished as runner-up in the season, themed “Show Ya Sef”.

The advertised award combines cash with other prizes.

The season began on July 26 with 24 housemates. Africa Magic listed Sunday’s finale as Day 70 of the competition.

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About the author

Damilola A.
Damilola A. Reporter

Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay News. He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.

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