Temi Nkem Wins BBNaija Season 11’s ₦160m Prize Package

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Temi Nkem has won the 11th season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), the Nigerian reality television competition, securing its ₦160 million prize package at the finale on Sunday, October 4, 2026.

Africa Magic, the broadcaster, confirmed the result in its official finale coverage. Okay News reports that Aikou finished as runner-up in the season, themed “Show Ya Sef”.

The advertised award combines cash with other prizes.

The season began on July 26 with 24 housemates. Africa Magic listed Sunday’s finale as Day 70 of the competition.