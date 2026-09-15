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Tems Announces She Is Officially Off the Streets

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
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Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems.

LAGOS, NigeriaNigerian Grammy-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, announced on Monday, September 14, 2026, during a TikTok livestream that she is officially off the streets.

Okay News reports that Tems made the statement while speaking about her personal experiences with men and her decision to move away from relationships she considers unproductive.

“I don’t like it when guys waste my time. But for me, never again. I don’t have that problem anymore. I have left the streets, I wouldn’t even say I was ever on the streets,” Tems said.

The singer stated that she was tired of men wasting her time and indicated that she no longer wished to deal with individuals approaching her for ulterior motives.

The singer established her profile following the release of songs such as “Try Me” and collaborations with global artistes including Wizkid and Drake.

Tems won a Grammy Award for her music work and recently unveiled the Leading Vibe Initiative, a platform designed to support and amplify women in Africa‘s music industry.

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Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
Oluwadara Akingbohungbe Reporter
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