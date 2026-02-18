Temu Vows User Protection as NDPC Investigates Platform Over Data Breaches

Lagos, Nigeria – Global e-commerce platform Temu has responded to an ongoing investigation by Nigeria’s data protection regulator, pledging to safeguard users’ personal information and cooperate with authorities to address concerns over its data handling practices.

Okay News reports that the response follows an announcement by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission that it had launched a probe into the platform over alleged breaches of the Nigeria Data Protection Act. The investigation focuses on how Temu collects, processes, stores, and transfers Nigerians’ personal data.

“At Temu, protecting user privacy and data security is a top priority. We are committed to complying with applicable laws and regulations in our data practices,” the company said. It added that it would maintain open communication with the Nigerian regulator as the investigation continues, engaging in “open and constructive dialogue” to address any questions or concerns.

The NDPC had earlier disclosed that it initiated the probe after identifying potential issues relating to the platform’s data protection practices. According to the commission, the investigation is focused on key areas such as data minimisation, duty of care, transparency obligations, and cross-border transfer of personal information. The regulator warned that organisations processing personal data of Nigerians without complying with the country’s data protection law could face enforcement actions, including penalties.

Temu entered the Nigerian market in late 2024 and has rapidly gained popularity due to its low-priced products, aggressive advertising campaigns, and mobile-first shopping model. The platform is estimated to have attracted millions of Nigerian users within a short period, raising regulatory attention over how large volumes of consumer data are being handled.