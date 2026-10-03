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Frank Strada, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction in the United States, will leave his post this month following the failed execution of Christa Pike, Governor Bill Lee announced on October 3, 2026.

The Associated Press reported that Lee had accepted Strada’s resignation while an independent review examines Wednesday’s execution attempt. Pike was taken to hospital after the state administered two doses of a lethal drug.

Okay News reports that Lee has ordered the review and halted new executions, according to AP.

Strada said he considered his resignation in Tennessee’s best interests and would help investigators establish what happened. He also maintained that the state had followed its execution protocol, according to AP.

Pike’s lawyers welcomed his departure but said the problems extended beyond one official.

Strada became commissioner in January 2023 after working as deputy director of Arizona’s corrections department. His precise departure date was not announced.