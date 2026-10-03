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Tennessee Corrections Commissioner to Step Down After Failed Execution

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Frank Strada’s departure on October 3, as an independent review examines the state’s failed execution of Christa Pike.

By Adamu Abubakar Isa
Published
The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, photographed in February 2009.
File photo: The Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville on February 22, 2009. Photo: Kaldari / Wikimedia Commons, public domain.

Frank Strada, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction in the United States, will leave his post this month following the failed execution of Christa Pike, Governor Bill Lee announced on October 3, 2026.

The Associated Press reported that Lee had accepted Strada’s resignation while an independent review examines Wednesday’s execution attempt. Pike was taken to hospital after the state administered two doses of a lethal drug.

Okay News reports that Lee has ordered the review and halted new executions, according to AP.

Strada said he considered his resignation in Tennessee’s best interests and would help investigators establish what happened. He also maintained that the state had followed its execution protocol, according to AP.

Pike’s lawyers welcomed his departure but said the problems extended beyond one official.

Strada became commissioner in January 2023 after working as deputy director of Arizona’s corrections department. His precise departure date was not announced.

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About the author

Adamu Abubakar Isa
Adamu Abubakar Isa Reporter

Adamu Abubakar Isa is a digital journalist, law graduate, and media strategist specializing in data-driven storytelling, graphic design, and modern newsroom workflows.

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