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SOKOTO, Nigeria – Acute tension enveloped parts of Sokoto metropolis on Friday, September 11, 2026, after prominent Islamic cleric Malam Musa Lukwa was stabbed in the neck shortly after leading the congregational Juma’at prayer at his mosque in the Mabera area, prompting an enraged mob of worshippers to overpower and beat the suspected assailant to death on the scene, security sources and community leaders confirmed.

The violent altercation inside the religious sanctuary sparked widespread panic across adjoining commercial neighbourhoods, prompting the immediate deployment of heavily armed police detachments to stabilize the state capital and preempt sectarian confrontations.

Okay News reports that the attacker, identified as a young man named Mai Barewa, had covertly positioned himself among the congregation in one of the front rows during the afternoon prayer before launching a sudden physical assault with a concealed blade as worshippers concluded supplications, stabbing the cleric twice in the neck.

The brazen assault triggered an instant, violent reaction from worshippers and loyalists of the cleric, who descended upon the suspect, disarmed him, and administered jungle justice, beating him to death before emergency responders or security operatives could intervene.

The violent confrontation is linked to lingering theological disputes sparked by a previous sermon delivered by Lukwa, during which the cleric cited an Islamic prophetic tradition (Hadith) that rival scholars and clerics associated with the Sufi Tariqa order condemned as offensive to the parents of Prophet Muhammad.

Following the doctrinal controversy, the deceased suspect had allegedly issued explicit death threats against Lukwa and his senior student, Malam Murtala Assada, prompting the cleric’s leadership council to formally lodge a criminal complaint with law enforcement authorities.

The police investigation had resulted in the arrest and formal judicial arraignment of the suspect, with a competent court of law ordering his remand in a custodial correctional centre, though he was subsequently released while the substantive criminal proceedings remained pending.

Anxiety over the unresolved threats escalated significantly four days before Friday’s attack, when Lukwa and an entourage of religious associates paid an official visit to the Sokoto State Government House, where they formally submitted a written petition appealing for executive intervention and enhanced state protection.

Confirming the incident on Friday evening, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Sokoto State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ahmad Rufa’i, stated that the wounded cleric survived the stabbing and was evacuated to the Specialist Hospital, Sokoto, where medical personnel are treating his injuries.

DSP Rufa’i confirmed that the suspected attacker was lynched on the spot by the congregation following the stabbing, noting that homicide detectives have launched a comprehensive investigation to establish the immediate and remote circumstances surrounding the breach.

The command stated that while no arrests had been effected regarding the mob killing as of Friday evening, tactical surveillance patrols and static police cordons have been established around Mabera and sensitive municipal corridors to maintain civil order and prevent reprisal clashes.