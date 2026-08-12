Terrorist Surrenders Rise 213 Percent in North East Nigeria

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria: The Nigerian military recorded a 213 per cent increase in the number of terrorist fighters and associates surrendering to troops in the North East within one week.

Okay News reports that the Acting Military Information Officer for Nigeria’s Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Captain Mohammed Goni, released the operational figures in a statement on X on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

“During the period under review, the Theatre recorded a 213 per cent increase in terrorist surrenders compared with the preceding week,” he said.

The surrenders followed coordinated ground actions and engagements against identified positions by troops of Operation HADIN KAI. On Wednesday, two high-profile terrorist members surrendered to troops, bringing arms, ammunition, and other military items.

“The recovery of these weapons and ammunition further reinforces indications that sustained military pressure is having a significant effect on the cohesion, morale and operational sustainability of terrorist elements,” he said.

Additional terrorist members surrendered to troops of the 202 Battalion in Bama on August 7 at New Abaram. The group was screened, and mobile phones and other items were recovered before the members were handed over for further action in accordance with established procedures.