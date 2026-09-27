Terrorists Abduct Six People in Kwara State Border Incident

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ILORIN, Nigeria — Terrorists abducted a newlywed couple and four other individuals along the Eruku-Iyemero Road bordering Kwara State and Kogi State on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Okay News reports that Funmilayo Bamidele and her husband, Reverend Abiodun David, were returning from their engagement ceremony in Eruku, Kwara State, when the abduction occurred.

The vehicle carrying the group was travelling toward the Isanlu Road when the driver selected a back route to drop off members of the party in Iyamoye, Kogi State. Armed individuals intercepted the vehicle along the Iyemero-Eruku Road and took all six occupants into the bush.

Nigeria’s Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, confirmed the incident and stated that security personnel initiated a joint search mission.

“Soldiers were already combing the bush in an effort to rescue the abducted persons,” Adekimi Ojo said.

Kwara State Police Command personnel recovered the victims’ vehicle abandoned at a police station in Ayetoro, Ekiti State. Police divisions across Kwara State, Kogi State, and Ekiti State established joint operations due to the proximity of the border communities.